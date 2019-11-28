Home

Bettie Louise Lamb Obituary
Bettie Louise Lamb, 66, wife to Jackie Lamb, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Bettie was born on August 13, 1953 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Harold and Willetta Watson Hammons. She was a member of Gano Baptist Church, and she loved going to auctions, antiquing, and camping. Along with her husband, Jackie, those left to cherish her memory are children, Tina (Brad) Mullikin of Georgetown, Cody Nunnelley of Georgetown, Jackson Lamb of Sadieville, Jennifer Banks of Paris, Jason Lamb of Sadieville, and Jarrett Lamb of Sadieville; grandchildren, Ann Mayera, April Nunnelley, Avery Mullikin, Piper Mullikin, Shawn Mullikin, Clayton Banks, Addison Banks, and great grandson, Jaxon Pulose. Bettie was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia. Memorial visitation for Bettie will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3:00pm - 6:00 pm with service beginning at 6:00pm with Rev. Sherman Ramsey officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 28, 2019
