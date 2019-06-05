|
BUNTING Betty A., 90, passed away in the late afternoon of Monday June 3, 2019. She was born in Lexington, KY to the late Vernon and Ethel (Foster) Alexander on April 26, 1929. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Betty is survived by her son, Robert (Linda) Bunting, Jr.; grandchildren, Andrea (Michael) Hobbs, Vinson Bunting, Emily Bunting, Amanda Coyle, Christine Shimfessel, and Rikki Shimfessel, and great-grandchildren, Nicole, Daphne, and Kaylynn. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Bunting, Sr.; sons, John Shimfessel, Sr., and Richard Shimfessel, and grandson, John Shimfessel, Jr. Graveside service will commence on Thursday June 6 th at 2:00 pm in Lexington Cemetery. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Betty's arrangements. To share a remembrance of Betty or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019