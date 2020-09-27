1/
Betty Bean Robinson Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Bean Robinson Cox died September 24, 2020 after a long battle with a debilitating illness. She was born October 5, 1938 in Winchester, KY to the late Elizabeth (Bean) and Joseph George Robinson, but lived all her life in Lexington. She graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1956, from Centre College in 1960 and received her Master’s Degree in Mathematics from UK in 1962. Her first job was teaching mathematics at Georgetown College. From there, Betty moved to The Lexington School where she headed the mathematics program and had many wonderful and gifted students whom she dearly loved. All her life Betty was active in Park United Methodist Church where she received appreciated support from her many friends. Betty is survived by her brother, George Robinson; sons, George Andrew Cox and Raymond Matthew Cox; grandson, Theodore Cox; nephew, David Robinson; niece, Rebecca Kelly and her partner and caregiver, Alan Isaacs. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. In light of Covid-19, a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Park Methodist Church, God’s Pantry or Lighthouse Ministries. To share a remembrance of Betty or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved