Betty Bean Robinson Cox died September 24, 2020 after a long battle with a debilitating illness. She was born October 5, 1938 in Winchester, KY to the late Elizabeth (Bean) and Joseph George Robinson, but lived all her life in Lexington. She graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1956, from Centre College in 1960 and received her Master’s Degree in Mathematics from UK in 1962. Her first job was teaching mathematics at Georgetown College. From there, Betty moved to The Lexington School where she headed the mathematics program and had many wonderful and gifted students whom she dearly loved. All her life Betty was active in Park United Methodist Church where she received appreciated support from her many friends. Betty is survived by her brother, George Robinson; sons, George Andrew Cox and Raymond Matthew Cox; grandson, Theodore Cox; nephew, David Robinson; niece, Rebecca Kelly and her partner and caregiver, Alan Isaacs. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Betty’s arrangements. In light of Covid-19, a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Park Methodist Church, God’s Pantry or Lighthouse Ministries. To share a remembrance of Betty or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.