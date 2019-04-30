Services Young Funeral Home - Louisa 201 W Main Street Louisa , KY 41230 (606) 638-4521 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Branham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Branham

Obituary Flowers Betty Jean Branham, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Betty was born October 24, 1932 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Theron and Rhoda (Dillon) Wellman. She was a member of Glenhayes Free Will Baptist Church, Betty loved to quilt and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Branham Jr.; son John T. Branham; grandson Donald Hickman; great great granddaughter Angel Ray; siblings Virgie Sparks, Susie Porter, Bill Wellman, John Wellman, Walter Wellman, Fern Cassler, and Eula Cassler; and son in law David Rose. Survivors include her daughters Nora (Lee) Peters and Connie Rose; grandchildren Teresa Fagan, Michelle Marcum, Chuck Marcum, Norma (Matthew) Butts, and Nicole (Daniel) Kelley; great grandchildren Ryan Marcum, David Fagan, Michael Fagan, Olivia Dillon, Leslie Robinette, Kayla Camacho, Chuck Marcum, Jr., Vicky Cyrus, Chase Marcum, Tessa Copley, Britny Branham, John Curtis Hickman, Deanna Gannon, Blake Cook, Brayden Cook, and Caelan Kelley; 10 great great grandchildren; and siblings Alvis Wellman, Hattie Stegall, and Pauline Coles. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:0 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Branham Cemetery in Fort Gay, WV. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Branham. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries