Betty Burns
September 12, 1928 - November 16, 2020
Nicholasville, Kentucky - Betty Ann Oliver Burns, 92, passed away in her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky on Monday November 16, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1928, in Arkansas City, Kansas.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her parents Fred and Eva Oliver and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She is survived by her four children, Glenn S. (Shannon) Burns Esq., Marilyn (Lawrence DVM) Bramlage, Bruce (Karen) Burns and Cindy (James) Wysock. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers are Chris and James Wysock, Glenn D. Burns, Michael McMahon, Adam Went and Alex Burden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nicholasville Baptist Church at 131 South Main St., Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356. Due to Coronavirus restrictions visitation is by request only.
