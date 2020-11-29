Betty Carol Montgomery Slater

September 13, 1934 - November 27, 2020

Lexington, Kentucky - Betty Carol Montgomery Slater died at home Friday, November 27, 2020, in Lexington, KY. She was born September 13, 1934, in Garrard County, KY, the daughter of the late Walker Dudley and Peachie Mae Hurt Montgomery. She is survived by sons Tracy Allen and William Dudley Stone, daughter Sandra Carol Mather and grandsons Christopher Wilson Mather and Keefe Robert Dudley Stone. She is also survived by a brother, Gordon (Beverly) Montgomery in Bardstown and three sisters: Faye (Henry) Wilson and JoAnn Lanham in Gravel Switch and Dr. Patricia Montgomery of Prospect, KY. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Slater, and brother Ernest (Tina) Montgomery.

She was a graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing and practiced her profession for many years in Kentucky, Florida and Georgia.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice of Lexington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store