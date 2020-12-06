Betty Carter

October 16, 1946 - November 28, 2020

Clearwater, Florida - Betty Jean Carter, 74, of Clearwater, Florida passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice after battling illness for many months. Her children Dana Lynch and Brian Caudill were by her bedside as she passed.

Betty was born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on October 16th, 1946 to the late James Haney and Dorothy Haney. She is also preceded in death by her sister Brenda J. White and one niece, Cindy White.

She was previously married to the late Jackie D. Caudill for 18 years. She had two children Dana L. Lynch and Brian D. Caudill and two grandchildren, Trevor Lynch and Cassidy Caudill. She is also survived by nieces Lisa Tout and Sherry Wills, and nephew Paul White.

She was beloved by many other extended family members and friends.

A Kentucky memorial service date and location will be announced in 2021.





