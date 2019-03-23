|
CLARKSON Betty Ward "Grammy", 80, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in Springfield, KY on November 22, 1938 to the late Albert and Mayme Lee Hayes Ward. Betty was a homemaker, a great cook, an avid UK Sports fan, and loved shopping for her kids and grandkids. She was also a very active member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Betty is survived by her husband; Thomas Ray Clarkson, her son; Michael Thomas (Jill) Clarkson, two daughters; Jennifer (J. Michael) Fitch and Mary Gail (Jimmy Cavanaugh) Piper, one brother; Thomas Gerald (Sybil) Ward, one sister; Barbara W. (Donald) Harmon, nine grandchildren; Austin (Leah) Fitch, Jordan Fitch, Monica (Bryce) Rowland, Mikayla Piper, Nicholas Piper, Isabella Piper, Sophia Piper, Brennan Clarkson and Alexandra Clarkson, two great grandchildren; Nora and Beckett Fitch, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 25 at 10:00am at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Springfield, KY. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 24 from 2:00pm 4:30pm also at Immanuel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Immanuel Baptist Church Nursery Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 23, 2019