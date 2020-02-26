|
Betty Colleen Brandenburg, age 88, died February 22, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1931 in Keene, Kentucky to the late Payton and Hattie Webster Brandenburg. Colleen graduated from Wilmore High School in 1949. She attended Crump Business School in Lexington, Kentucky. Colleen worked at Penn Brother’s Warehouse as secretary and bookkeeper, Gaugh and Cox Insurance Agency in Wilmore, the Wilmore Bank as a teller and Asbury College in the business office. Her career ended while serving as the City Clerk and Treasurer for the City of Wilmore. She served in this capacity for 32 years starting in 1979. She served those 32 years all under the leadership of Mayor Harold L. Rainwater. It was so very important that her duties and responsibilities serving the Citizens of Wilmore was done right and proper. She handled the City Money as if it were her own. Ms. Brandenburg became a member of the Freedom Baptist Church in Wilmore as a teenager when she placed her faith and trust in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She is survived by sisters, Hilda Goodlett and Phyllis Brandenburg, Wilmore, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Roberts and a brother, Jean Brandenburg. Funeral services will be 11:00AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 with Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service at Betts & West Funeral Home. Internment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, immediately following the funeral. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020