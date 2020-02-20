|
Betty Ann Perry Conyers, 91, widow of Edwin Conyers, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on January 1, 1929 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Chandler C. Perry and Mae Gillum Perry. Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Parks, and a sister, Debbie Jo (Dann) Dickey, four grandchildren, Phillip Brent Carter, Jason (Heather) Brown, Stephen (Megan) Carter and Andi (Kevin) Breeck, nine great-grandchildren, Brent and Dylan Carter, Rhya Pounds, Kate and Laura Carter, Haylee, Andrew and Troy Brown and Liam Breeck. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Whitaker. Services will be 2PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. DeWayne Brewer officiating. Betts & West is honored to serve Betty and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2020