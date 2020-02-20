Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Conyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Conyers

Send Flowers
Betty Conyers Obituary
Betty Ann Perry Conyers, 91, widow of Edwin Conyers, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on January 1, 1929 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Chandler C. Perry and Mae Gillum Perry. Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Parks, and a sister, Debbie Jo (Dann) Dickey, four grandchildren, Phillip Brent Carter, Jason (Heather) Brown, Stephen (Megan) Carter and Andi (Kevin) Breeck, nine great-grandchildren, Brent and Dylan Carter, Rhya Pounds, Kate and Laura Carter, Haylee, Andrew and Troy Brown and Liam Breeck. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Whitaker. Services will be 2PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. DeWayne Brewer officiating. Betts & West is honored to serve Betty and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -