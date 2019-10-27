|
Mrs. Betty Jo (Kidd) Elliott, 83, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home. Betty was born January 8, 1936 in Honaker, KY to the late Alex and Sarah (Parsons) Kidd. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Garlin Elliott; children Eddie Elliott, Paulette Cartmel and Keith Elliott; and siblings Bill Kidd, Lizzie Boyd, Sophie Hatcher, Alta Case, Josephine Kidd, and Greene Kidd. Survivors include her children Josephine Ferguson and Kenneth Elliott; grandchildren Kim Wilks, Wanda Ferguson, Tammy Wilks, Eddie Elliott, Jr., Greg Elliott, Paul Cartmel, Jesse Cartmel, Sam Elliott, Megan Elliott, Adam Blair, and Shounda Blair; 28 great grandchildren; brother Edgar Kidd and sisters Inez Rogers and Lois Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at her home at 192 Brushy Fork Road. Burial will follow in the Elliott Family Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Young Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home after 11:00 AM. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Elliott.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019