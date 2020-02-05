|
|
|
Betty Esther Stidham, 91, widow of Clarence "Ed" Stidham, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Pine Meadows Nursing Center. She was born in Bedford, Indiana, on April 23, 1928, to the late Edward and Wilma King Perry. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Marsha Dizmaria, Lovellen "Kay" Stetenbenz and William "Bill" Perry. Survivors include eight children, Sherry (John) McKinney of TN, Pam (Cheryl) Perry of OR, Debbie O' Bryan, Eddie (Shirley) Stidham, Scott (Tami) Stidham, Mardonice (Bob) Crowe, Malissa Stidham and Penny Stidham all of KY; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Janice Banks and Donna Horton both of Indiana; and one brother, Forest Perry of California. Family will receive friends at their home, 268 Deerfield Lane, Lexington, KY 40511 from 12:00PM until 6:00PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Flowers and memorials can be sent to 268 Deerfield Lane, Lexington, KY 40511.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2020