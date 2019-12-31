Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
More Obituaries for Betty Hall
Betty F. Hall

Betty F. Hall Obituary
HALL Betty F., 85, widow of William "Billy" Hall passed away Fri. Dec. 27, 2019 at her residence. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Hall; a son, Phillip Hall; and a granddaughter, Jana Marie Hall all of Lexington. She was preceded in death by a daughter Paula Marie Hall. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm Thurs. Jan. 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road by Minister Ronnie Hupp. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the services at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019
