|
|
HALL Betty F., 85, widow of William "Billy" Hall passed away Fri. Dec. 27, 2019 at her residence. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Hall; a son, Phillip Hall; and a granddaughter, Jana Marie Hall all of Lexington. She was preceded in death by a daughter Paula Marie Hall. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm Thurs. Jan. 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road by Minister Ronnie Hupp. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the services at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 31, 2019