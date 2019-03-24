|
, 87, of Lexington, Ky. passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2019 at Friendship Health & Rehabilitation in Pewee Valley, Ky.She was born December 24th, 1931 in Taylorsville, Ky., a daughter to the late Hubert and Mary Hume.She married Roy L. Watts, Jr. and together they raised three children. Betty was a homemaker, worked within the school system, loved reading and gardening, and also had a passion for the beauty of art such as clay sculpting and painting. Her most treasured moments in life were spent with her family. After Roy passed, she married David Greenwood.She is preceded in death by Roy L. Watts, Jr. and her brother Greg Hume. Betty is survived by her children, R. Lee Watts III, Marianne (Watts) Middleton, and Jeff Watts; grandchildren Sarah (Watts) Cone, Rory Watts, Christopher Middleton and Marissa Middleton; sister Judy (Hume) Barker. The family will have a private memorial.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019