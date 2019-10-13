|
Elizabeth “Betty” Sue Harlow, age 80, widow of Fred Morgan Harlow, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home on Beacon Hill. She was born on April 22, 1939 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Jesse and Belle Fetters Himes. Betty was retired from Clark Equipment and a member of the Faith United at Brannon Crossing. She is survived by one son Elza Morgan (Linda) Harlow, one daughter Brenda Sue (Tom) Shaner, three grandchildren Tyler (Tanya) Harlow, Dallas (Belinda) Morgan Kerby and Ashley Wahlin, five great grandchildren Kendall, Brittany, Tylan, Kaylin and Roman, sister, Kay Hall and two brothers, Gene (Carol) Himes and Ed (Fonsby) Himes. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday October 14, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Special officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019