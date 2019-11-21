|
GIBBS Betty Harrod, 90, wife of Matthew Gibbs, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019. Born in Nicholasville, KY on Nov. 30, 1928, daughter of the late Leo and Marie Harrod. She graduated from Union College, married the love of her life, Matt, and they enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. Throughout her life, Betty was involved in many areas of community service including Habitat for Humanity and the Book Buddy Program. She was a committed member of South Elkhorn Christian Church where she selflessly served God. In addition to her dear husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Ellen (Kevin) Dennison, Margaret Craig, and Susan (Doug) Meyer; her sister, Glenda (Don) Akers; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all who mourn her passing. Visitation will be Sat., Nov. 23 from 10:30am to 12:30pm followed by the service at 12:30pm, Milward-Southland. Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2019