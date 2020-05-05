86, passed away Thursday April 30th 2020. She was born July 31st 1933 in Tazwell, Virginia to the late Alex Thomas and Carene Witt Holbrook. She was a member of Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington and was retired from Saint Joseph Hospital as an Administrative Assistant to the President. Survivors include two daughters Brinley Curtis of Lexington, Holly Phipps (David Blanton) of Montana, granddaughter, Tiffanie Phipps, of Denver. Private services were held Monday May 4th 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Private burial will be held Tuesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.clarklegacycenter.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2020.