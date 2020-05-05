Betty Holbrook Curtis
1933 - 2020
86, passed away Thursday April 30th 2020. She was born July 31st 1933 in Tazwell, Virginia to the late Alex Thomas and Carene Witt Holbrook. She was a member of Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington and was retired from Saint Joseph Hospital as an Administrative Assistant to the President. Survivors include two daughters Brinley Curtis of Lexington, Holly Phipps (David Blanton) of Montana, granddaughter, Tiffanie Phipps, of Denver. Private services were held Monday May 4th 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Private burial will be held Tuesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.clarklegacycenter.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
