SHORT Betty Honaker, 83, died at Bluegrass Hospice Care on October 10, 2020. Born in Lexington, Ky on January 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ollie S. Honaker and Eva Lee Featherston Honaker and widow of the late Dudley Lovell Short. She graduated from University High School in 1955, and attended college at Transylvania University. A native Kentuckian, she retired from the medical records department at Polk Dalton Clinic in June of 2012. She was actively involved with the Child Development Center, Special Olympics, and was a staunch supporter of persons with disabilities; first and foremost for her disabled son and avid UK sports fan, John Short. She was a gifted athlete winning many club golf tournaments and a talented equestrienne winning numerous championships at Saddlebred horse shows in Kentucky, Florida, and New York. Further she was an avid vegetable gardener, she did exquisite and intricate needlepoint work, was an avid reader, and loved to fix southern meals for family and friends. Betty is survived by 2 children, Frances Sayre Short of Lexington, John Porteous Short of Lexington, and predeceased by her son, the late Dudley Lovell Short, Jr of Lexington. One sister, Dorothy Honaker of Lexington, two sisters in law, Wilhelmina (Short) Wood (Taos, New Mexico), and Julie (Short) Rinaldini (Old Westbury, New York) and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be observed at the Lexington Cemetery on Saturday, October 17th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
