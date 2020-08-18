LANE Betty J., 79, Born December 1, 1940 went to sleep in Christ on August 14, 2020. Born in Laurel Co. She was the daughter of the late Gladys Mae and James Mitchell. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Jessie James Lane; a son, Mark Anthony Lane; and a great-grandson Jacob Michael Rowe. A sister, Margie Pennington; and two brothers, Roger and Jimmy Mitchell. Betty is survived by: her son Michael Lane, Diana (Bobby) Woodrum, Lisa (Jay,R) Woodrum, Saundra (Terry) Flora, Shannon (Charles) Worley and Chris Polley; grandchildren: Joshua Lane, Tiffany Merrill, Shane Woodrum, Elisa Little, Jessie Rowe, Casey Griffett, Shay and Haley Polley, Brandon, Samantha, and Mark Flora, Merissa Williamson, Charles, Savannah, Christopher and Cody Worley; great-grandchildren: Cheyanna Rayburn, Hunter Flora, Trey, Evan and Liam Stambaugh, Lilly and Kolton Griffett, Riley, Leia, Hallie and Bradyn Rowe, Laneah and Kashtyn Williamson, Eli and Jackson Vaughn, Annebelle Kokinda, Nathan McDonald, Trevor Lane, Gaia and Iris Steele as well as many nieces and nephews. Betty is a member of The Church of God, Lexington. She was a licensed teacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She faithfully taught adult Sunday School, under the direction of the Holy Spirit. She lived a life of holiness unto the Lord and was indeed a called teacher of the Gospel. Casket Bearers will be: Josh Lane, Shane Woodrum, Jessie Rowe, Brandon Flora, Charles Worley, Mark Flora and Shay Polley. Honorary Casket Bearers will be: Tiffany Woodrum, Elisa Little, Casey Griffett, Haley Polley, Samantha Flora, Merissa Williamson, Christopher Worley, Savannah Worley and Cody Worley. Officiating Sister Betty Lane's Home-Going Service will be: Bishop Jeff Wilcox and The Church of God Tri-State Regional Overseer, Donald R. Estep II. Family Visitation from 4:00 to 5:00, and all others from 5:00 to 8:00 on Monday 8/17/2020 at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home. Home-Going Service shall be held at The Church of God, Lexington, 108 Thompson Rd. Lexington Ky at 12:00 on Tuesday 8/18/2020, with burial at Clairmont Memorial Garden in Winchester Ky. Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home providing services.



