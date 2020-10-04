VICKERS Betty J. passed away peacefully at her home on September 8, 2020. Betty was born in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Luther "Pete" Walker and Margaret Walker. Betty was a force of nature, a loving mother, a feisty spirit, a leave no- one behind person. She raised a bunch of children including foster kids forever changing their lives. Her love for her grandkids was immeasurable and they were the love of her life. Betty loved UK sports, all animals and especially her dog Dreyfus. She often said she loved him as much as her kids. As a professional she had a variety of careers in non-profit settings helping those in need. Every holiday a new person that needed a place to stay was welcomed into her home. She was an entrepreneur and owned many businesses and was not afraid to try something new. Innovative ideas never stopped running through her head. Socially she was before her time. She fully supported those who were in need whether you were houseless or food insecure. She advocated for women's rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equity, voting rights, and so much more. Betty was a spiritual person who taught her children to be kind, loving, caring and to stand up for others who needed uplifting. There is no doubt she is soaring with Angels. Betty was preceded in death by her sister Margie Baxter and is survived by her children- Mike Ott, Cheryl Ott, Susan Sams (Debbie), Greg Kays, Tracy Keeton Morrison (David), Janie Vickers Smith (Brian), two step children- Jimmy Vickers (Lesley), Dee Dee Jenkins, and her beloved 10 grandchildren. A graveside service of celebration will be held on October 10, 2020 at 10:30am at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/woodfordhumane/