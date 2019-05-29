Home

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
Betty Jean Jones Obituary
Betty Jean Jones, age 85, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born February 23, 1934 in Georgetown to the late Clarence Scott Jones and Emma Augusta Popp Jones. She was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church for over 65 years. Betty retired from both REA Express and Wal-Mart, and she enjoyed to travel. Betty is survived by her sister, Mildred Jones Whitehouse of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, nephews, Charles Scott (Sherri) Whitehouse of Lexington, Kentucky, Timothy Curtis Whitehouse of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, a great nephew, Jacob Scott Whitehouse and a great niece, Mackenzie Paige Whitehouse. Visitation for Betty will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11 to 1pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral with her services at 1pm with Rev. Ben Perkins officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Fond memories or words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019
