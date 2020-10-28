1/
Betty Jean (Basham) Link
LINK Betty Jean (Basham), 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 26, 2020. She is a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. She was a devout catholic, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Linus J. Link, Sr; daughter, Cheryl Sue Norris; grandson, Jerry Norris IV and great grandson, Zachariah Ferry. She is survived by her children, Rita (Lucky) Carmean, Debra Redman, Brenda (John) Hodapp, Joey (Cathy) Link, Lorie (James) Ivy, Jacqueline Link and like a daughter, Dr. Stella Staley; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Her funeral mass will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, 10 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be October 29, 2020 from 2 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. A special gratitude to Hosparus and great granddaughter, Rachel Stiles and our family friend Margaret Chancellor for their care. Expressions may be made to Hosparus in her honor.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
