HUNTER Betty Jean Miller, 95, passed away into eternal life on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born April 30, 1925, in Ballard County, KY to Eddie Lee and Lillian Trice Miller. She was the middle child of 5 sisters who grew up on a farm in western KY. She graduated from Heath High School and in 1943 married James B. Temple, Jr. of Paducah. That union produced the greatest pride of her life, her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Betty was a believer of Christ from age 10, and her faith carried her through many battles in life. She was married to Dr. Robert Bedell in 1966 and moved to St. Louis. There she was a volunteer for the Children's Hospital, Volunteer Service Council, and was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She later married Joseph Hunter of Hunter Engineering until he passed away in 1993. Betty loved her Kentucky roots, was a proud Kentucky Colonel, and moved back to Kentucky in 2013 to be closer to her daughter. Betty was a genuine southern beauty, inside and out. She was strong, charming, spunky, joyful, fun-loving and faithful. Her contagious smile allowed her light to shine brightly. She taught us how to navigate life with strength, determination and a bit of laughter. A true Steel Magnolia. She will be lovingly honored and remembered always for her grace and beauty, class and elegance. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Temple Veal (Harlan. Jr.) of Lexington, KY and 2 sons, James Michael Temple (Wendy) of Los Angeles, CA and Stewart Lee Temple (Carol) of St. Louis, MO, as well as 7 grandchildren; Hal Veal, Katherine Veal McCarty (Brian), Mary Elizabeth Veal Wiggins (Mark) , Matthew Temple (Megan), Andy Temple (Tara), Molly Rose Temple, James True Temple, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Peggy Miller Boaz of Decatur, IL. She is preceded in death by sisters Loretta Brummett Robinette, Vida Fabric, and Nancy Jeffords White. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 1:00 CDT, at Milner & Orr, 3745 Old U.S. HWY 455 in Lone Oak, KY. Burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. www.milwardfuneral.com or milnerandorr.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 12, 2020.