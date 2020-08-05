STANIFER Betty Jo, On August 2 nd , 2020, Betty Jo Easley Stanifer of Lexington joined her beloved husband Otis in Heaven. Born in Harlan, Ky in 1925, she grew up in Kitts, leaving to elope with the love of her life, Otis Lee "Pud" Stanifer. They shared 67 years, remaining devoted to family and their faith. She is predeceased by parents Tom and Rosalie Easley, brothers Thomas F "Tucker" (Billie), Jack (Orice), Don (Johnnie), sister Sallie McCurdy, daughter Lynn Bartlett and grandson Ken Payne. Betty is survived by loving daughters Patricia "Tish" Payne and Jodi (Mike) Dennis; grandchildren Thom (Wendy) Payne, Niki Dennis, Brent Bartlett, and Lacey (Justin)Derr; great-grandchildren Justin McDonough, Wes and Grace Payne, Sara (Jose) Gonzalez, Christopher (Jonette) Payne, Ryan Belle and Tavis Cottingim, Brian and Bridget Bartlett, Lyndon Richardson, Isabelle Derr; and great-great-grandchildren Aubree, Anthony, and Michael Payne. Services Friday are limited to family due to current health concerns. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank.



