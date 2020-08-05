1/1
Betty Jo Stanifer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANIFER Betty Jo, On August 2 nd , 2020, Betty Jo Easley Stanifer of Lexington joined her beloved husband Otis in Heaven. Born in Harlan, Ky in 1925, she grew up in Kitts, leaving to elope with the love of her life, Otis Lee "Pud" Stanifer. They shared 67 years, remaining devoted to family and their faith. She is predeceased by parents Tom and Rosalie Easley, brothers Thomas F "Tucker" (Billie), Jack (Orice), Don (Johnnie), sister Sallie McCurdy, daughter Lynn Bartlett and grandson Ken Payne. Betty is survived by loving daughters Patricia "Tish" Payne and Jodi (Mike) Dennis; grandchildren Thom (Wendy) Payne, Niki Dennis, Brent Bartlett, and Lacey (Justin)Derr; great-grandchildren Justin McDonough, Wes and Grace Payne, Sara (Jose) Gonzalez, Christopher (Jonette) Payne, Ryan Belle and Tavis Cottingim, Brian and Bridget Bartlett, Lyndon Richardson, Isabelle Derr; and great-great-grandchildren Aubree, Anthony, and Michael Payne. Services Friday are limited to family due to current health concerns. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved