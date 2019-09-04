|
|
|
Betty Lou Jones, age 74, the wife of Charles Jones, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home in Georgetown. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky to Ida Mae Miller Hockensmith of Georgetown and the late George "Red" Jones. Betty was a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church and a former employee of Carbide as a machine operator. She enjoyed her work and loved shopping. In addition to her husband Charles and her mother Ida Mae, she is survived by her daughter Teresa (Donnie) Perkins of Georgetown, grandchildren, Kristen Perkins and Jacob "Jake" Jones and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Ray Jones of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her son Darryl Jones. Visitation for Betty will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11 am to 1pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a funeral service at 1pm with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Donald Perkins, Timothy Beeler, Richard Beeler, Charles Ray Miller, Kenneth Miller, and John Henry Jones. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019