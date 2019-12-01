|
Betty Zuane Kalos, 84, was born January 2, 1935 in Lily, Kentucky and was called home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from her home in Lexington, Kentucky. She is the daughter of the late William and Delia Mae Nolan. She is survived by her husband Gus Kalos of Lexington, Kentucky, and her son Mitchell (Phyllis) Kalos of Charleston, West Virginia, Brad Kalos of South Orange, New Jersey, and daughter DeeDee (David) Ritchie of Salyersville, Kentucky. Betty is the beloved Yiayia of 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Betty received her Master’s in Education from Morehead State and pursued a career at the elementary level where she taught kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grade. Betty also taught at Prestonsburg Community Technical College. She loved and was loved by her students. Betty was a member of Anchor Baptist Church of Lexington, Kentucky where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. While living in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Betty was a member of The First Baptist Church where she directed children’s choir, played the organ and piano, along with singing in the choir. Betty was a loving soul that also volunteered her time at Baptist Health. She brought light to all those around her and will be deeply missed, until we meet again. There will be a funeral service for Betty on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6:00pm at Milward-Man O’ War, (1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky 40515). Dr. Carl Peters will officiate. Visitation will begin at 3:00pm. A Graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Staffordsville, Kentucky. Memorial donations may be made to the Anchor Baptist Church General Fund.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019