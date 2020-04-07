Home

Betty Katherine Morris Obituary
Betty Katherine Morris, age 88, widow of Paul Theodore Morris, passed away in Frankfort, Kentucky on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born January 27, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Bruce and Willie Gray. Betty was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church, a member of The Diabetes Association, and she was also a bus driver for the Scott County School System. She is survived by her sons, Paul William Morris of Nicholasville, Kentucky and Charles Allen Morris of Lexington, Kentucky and a grandson, Daniel K. Simmons. She is also survived by sisters, Effie Bryant of Florida, Patsy Pettis of Lexington, Kentucky, half brother, David Pelfrey of Ohio, son-in-law, Roy (Gina) Martin of Georgetown, Kentucky. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Anne Morris Martin, and family members, Junior (Anna) Gray, Nora Gray, and Jack Bryant. Due to current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family, with burial in Georgetown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020
