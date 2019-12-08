Home

SOPER Betty L., 77, wife of James Carl Soper, died Dec. 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital. Born Sept. 12, 1942 in Jessamine County, KY, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Lucille Aldridge Tankersley. Mrs. Soper was a Jessamine County High School graduate, a homemaker, and a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Survivors other than her husband include a son, James Franklin Soper, Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, James Blake Soper, Minneapolis, MN, Cassandra Soper, Dylan Soper, and Alexandria Soper, all of Lexington, KY; one brother, Alvin Thankersley; two sisters, Carol Tankersley and Peggy Tankersley (Bobby) Roe, all of Nicholasville, KY; and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Tues., Dec. 10 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Mon. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019
