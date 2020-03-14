|
71 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Berea, KY on December 14, 1948 the daughter of David and Myrtle Stevens Kidwell. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of Christ and enjoyed fishing, genealogy, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, David McFerron and wife Branda, Donald Ray Hopkins, Jr., and Myrtle Crouch, all of Mt. Vernon; a sister, Julie Ann Blackburn; a half-sister, Peggy Dickerson; and two step-sisters, Nancy Kirby and Carol Sue Bentley. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Nicole McFerron, Brandon McFerron, Ashley Crouch, and Caleb Crouch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Kidwell; a sister, Linda McWhorter; and two infant brothers. Funeral services for Mrs. McFerron will be conducted Monday, March 16 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ova Baker. Burial will follow in Ottawa Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. McFerron’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2020