Betty Lou Morgan
December 26, 1938 - November 16, 2020
Shelbyville, Kentucky - Betty Lou Morgan, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, at The University of Louisville Jewish Hospital Downtown. A proud daughter of the mountains of Appalachia, she was born on the 26th day of December, 1938, in Hyden to the late Reuben and Lucille Francis Morgan of Emmalena, Kentucky. She graduated as the class salutatorian from Hindman High School, subsequently obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Eastern Kentucky University and her Master of Science degree in mathematics from Murray State University. Her extensive career in education included teaching math to students at Madison Model School in Richmond, Hindman High School, M. C. Napier High School in Perry County, Shelbyville High School, Franklin County High School, and Shelby County Middle School. Her memberships included the Kentucky Retired Teachers' Association. Very fond of her kind friends, neighbors, and the many students whose lives she touched over the years, she also always strove to assist the less fortunate, especially children. She was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
Her survivors include her sister, Peggy Lynn Grigsby, of Hazard; her nieces, Keisha Lamb of Louisville, and Tracie Watts of Emmalena; her great nephews, Devin Lamb and his wife, Kaitlin, of Chicago, Illinois, and Bryce Watts of Emmalena; her beloved extended family, Marty and Susan LeBus of Shelbyville, and Rob and Sandi McCarter of Lexington; and her extended family members whom she considered her "grandchildren," Mary Callaway LeBus and Willis McCarter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her very dear extended family member, "granddaughter" Chelsea Lincoln. The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the Amber Oaks Assisted Living family in Shelbyville, and to the nurses of Jewish Hospital for their compassion, service, and commitment.
Interment will be private in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Home of the Innocents, 1100 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206, or to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
