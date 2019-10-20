|
88, passed away after a brilliant fight with cancer on October 13, 2019. Born on August 16, 1931 in Paintsville, KY to the late Robert H. Mayo and Nellie J. Mayo. She is preceded in death by her husband, James “Slick” Melvin; her son, Robert McCoy Melvin; sister; Imogene Kish; and brother, Thomas J. Mayo. Survivors include daughter, Mary Beth (Jason) Britt; three beloved granddaughters, Hannah, Emma, and Ava Britt; and nieces Valerie M. Kish and Theresa K. Hardison. A Celebration of Betty’s Life will take place on October 26, 2019 at The Courtyard Deli (351 Church Street, Lexington, KY) beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators/Maurice Kaufmann Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lex. KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019