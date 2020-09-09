Betty Modica

91, died peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was a native of Lexington, KY, where she graduated from St. Catherine Academy and where she attended business college afterward. Betty retired from IBM after nearly 40 years as an administrative assistant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W., Sr and Mary E. (Amato) Modica. Her brothers, Vincent and Teddy, her nephew, Michael and niece, Barbara. Betty is survived by her brother, Joseph W. , Jr, (Mary Lou), her nephews Richard (Sheila) and David and several great nieces and nephews. Betty was known by her family and friends as a lover of life, good food, travel and nice cars. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her great sense of humor. But, mostly, for her devotion to God. Funeral Mass will be held in Lexington at Christ The King Cathedral on Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the service Friday at the church. A private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Lexington. Arrangements are being handled by Kerr Brothers in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Christ The King or any charity of your choosing.