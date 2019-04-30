Resources More Obituaries for Betty Montgomery Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Montgomery

Obituary Flowers Betty Jean Montgomery, age 78, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky at Baptist Health Hospital. She was born in Estill County, Kentucky on February 17, 1941 to the late William Jennings Bryan Pasley and Laura Bain McIntosh Pasley. Betty for many years was the head cook and in charge of the kitchen at Grandma's Kitchen. She attended Stamping Ground Church of God, loved gardening, puzzles, care giving and helping others. Betty was survived by her children, Janie Hampton of Corinth, Kentucky, Trina Gillispie of Lexington, Kentucky, Alvin Ray Manley and Richard Scott Manley, both of Corinth, Kentucky, Donnie James Manley and Troye Jean Shannon, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also survived by her brother, Lonnie Wayne Pasley, of Georgetown, sisters, Mary Lou Wells, Jenny Dot Sorrell, both of Georgetown, and Kathleen Wells of Stamping Ground. She leaves behind many friends, especially, Joe Wilhoite, Amy Mullins and Ralph Bull. A Memorial Visitation for Betty Jean will be 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2pm. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries