74, husband of Robert Taylor, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. A native of Lexington, Kentucky, she was born on August 27, 1944 to the late Arthur Clayton and Lucille Miller Moore. Mrs. Taylor was a Teacher's Aid for the Fayette County Public Schools and a graduate of Lafayette High School. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Bridge; sisters, Norma Hoagland and Kathleen Rae (John) Roselius; brothers, David (Betty) Moore and William A. (Yvette) Moore; brother-in-law, Edward Taylor; and Nanny to grandchildren, Danielle Marie Bridge, Reagan Harmony Bridge and Lance Henry Bridge. A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Pastor James Heard will officiate the service. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
