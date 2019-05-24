|
HAGER Betty R., 91, widow of Calvin Hager, passed away Mon., May 20, 2019 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Chester Arthur and Lavencia Rue Belcher. Betty enjoyed quilting and was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star. She is survived by her daughters, Ann P. Wilmhoff and Lois J. Hager; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and two brothers, Terry and Roger Belcher. She was preceded in death by six siblings. Services will be 12:30 PM Sat., May 25, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sat., 10 AM until time of service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2019