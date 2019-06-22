Home

Betty Raye Breeding Obituary
BREEDING Betty Raye (Meade), wife of Lester Breeding, born June 22, 1933, departed this life to enter into eternity to be with God on June 20, 2019. She and Lester who met in high school, were married 65 years. Betty was the mother of one son, Bradford Lester Breeding, mother-in-law of Martha K. (Bruner) Breeding, grandmother of Bradford Lester Breeding II and Eleanor Madden Pearl Breeding. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam T. and Vada (Gibson) Meade; three brothers, Rex Measde, 2002, Raymond Measde, 1982, Edgar A. Measde, 2008, and her only sister, Genevieve Stidham, 2008. Betty received her BA Degree from the University of Kentucky in 1953, her MA Degree in Education from Morehead State College in 1957, and her Education Specialist Degree in Reading from Wayne State University in 1986. She taught school in Lincoln Park, MI from 1957 to 1988. She and her husband moved to Lexington in 1988, a few months after retirement. In 2006, they moved to London, Kentucky. Betty joined Calvary Baptist Church in 1952 and was baptized by Rev. Purdy. After returning to live in Lexington, she rejoined Calvary Baptist Church. She became a member of the First Baptist Church of London after moving to London. She was a Lifetime Member of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association; and active member of the Morehead State University Alumni Association; a Lifetime Member of the NEA and the MEA; a Kentucky Colonel; a member of the Harold Mauney Sunday School Class and Keenager at First Baptist. Viewing will be at the London Funeral Home Sunday, June 23, 2019 4:00 PM 7:00 PM. Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 9:30 AM at London Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the or .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019
