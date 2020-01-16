|
of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, January 14, 2020 at Landmark of Lancaster. Born Tuesday, July 12, 1921 in Webb City, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. & Leila McColloch Redmon. Betty was a school teacher for many years, & was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waddell Murphy. Survivors include a son, Michael (Teresa) Murphy, of Lexington; daughter, Donna (Bobby) Powell, of Lancaster; sister, Mary Lou White, of Danville; grandchildren, John (Mindy) Powell, Chad (Lori) Murphy, Karen Powell; great-grandchildren, Murphy Powell, Casey Powell, Colin Murphy, Tyler Murphy & Olivia Tantillo. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, January 20, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, with Rev. Mike Denny officiating and burial following at Lancaster Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, John Powell, Chad Murphy, Karen Powell, Murphy Powell, Casey Powell, Jim White & LeRoy Horn. Honorary pallbearers include Inez Dyehouse, Matt Barsotti & the past & present elders of the First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ramsey-Young Funeral Home & from 11:00 AM until service time Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. Friends & family may share memories or leave condolences on her tribute wall at: www.ramsey-young.com. Ramsey-Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 16, 2020