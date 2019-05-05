|
SLOAN Betty Frances Williams, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 following an extended illness. Betty was a native of Lexington. KY and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a longtime Fayette County Public School teacher working with special needs students. Betty loved cooking, baking, and took pride in maintaining an immaculate home. Entertaining with good friends and family was her joy. She is survived by her son, Delbert Alton (Dawn Kelly) Sloan; a beloved granddaughter, MacKenzie Frances Anna Sloan; a sister, Anna (the late Edward) Frederiksen; a brother, John Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death along with her parents by her husband, David Alton Sloan; a sister Patsy (the late Robert) Roeske. A private service was held on Saturday, May 4. 2019 at the Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2019