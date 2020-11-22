Betty Sue Arnsparger Page
September 26, 1936 - November 19, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Bettye Sue Arnsparger Page, 84, passed away in the early morning of Thurs, Nov 19, 2020. Bettye was born on Sept 26, 1936 to the late Harry Moore and Hazel Manley Arnsparger in Lexington, KY. Bettye graduated from Henry Clay High School. She attended the University of Kentucky where she met and married "the handsomest man she'd ever seen," Richard Page, Jr. They celebrated forty years together until his death in 1998. She was devoted to her family and loved being known as "BettyeMom" once her first grandchild was born. Bettye is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Scioscia of Nashville, TN; son Richard Whitney (Sarah) Page of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Brittany (Steven) Bishop, Stephen (Annamarie) Scioscia, Jr., Christina (Preston) Paul all of Nashville, TN, and Richard Whitney Page, Jr. and Ann Elise Page of Lexington, KY, and great-grandchildren, Maddalena Rose, Robert Rocco, and Luca Vincent Bishop. In addition to her husband, Bettye was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Moore Arnsparger, Jr. Over the years, Bettye worked hard to serve her community through many business and charitable endeavors such as the restoration of the Mary Todd Lincoln House in downtown Lexington. In the 1980's she co-owned the Diet Center of Chevy Chase and helped propel it to #7 of 2000 centers nationwide, earning them the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce small business award in 1986. Bettye also enjoyed her work with the Ronald McDonald House, and a particular highlight was chairing the A Day at Keeneland fundraiser with Penny Chenery, the owner of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, as Honorary Chair. She loved to read, travel, work in her garden, spend time with her friends and family, and of course cheer on her Wildcats. She was a longtime member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church. In recent years, Bettye battled Alzheimer's Disease with grace, humor and strength, never losing her light-up-a-room smile. Her family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Tanbark Healthcare for loving and caring for her so well. A private ceremony will be held for the family due to current COVID restrictions. In honor of her legacy, Bettye's family would like memorial donations directed to the Richard C. Page Jr. Engineering Scholarship at https://bit.ly/390L13Y
, or with a check made out to University of Kentucky. Address: UK Philanthropy PO box 23552, Lexington, KY.
.