Betty Sue Burge passed from this life on June 12, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1941 in Owsley County, Kentucky to the late Daily Barrett and Delilah (Reynolds) Barrett. She is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Barrett and two sisters, Barbara Babaturk and Wanda Brandenburg. Betty is survived by a loving husband of forty-one years, Robert Burge of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; three brothers, Wayne, Kenny, and Charles Barrett, along with two sisters, Nancy McKee and Ellen Hudson. She leaves behind three daughters, Delilah Peek, Shawn Dietzel and Kimberly Burge, and one son, Daily Brown; a host of grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-8pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday at 12noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019
