Betty Sue Husk, 75 and widow of Allen D. Husk died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Owensboro, daughter of the late Earl Lee Barker, Sr. and Velsie Everly Barker. She was a member of Grace Fellowship and was a beloved childcare provider. Survivors include five daughters, Pam (Adam) Ogden, Rhonda Smith, Rachel H. (Bart) Mundy, Toni (Danny) Helton and Alesha Husk, all of Lexington; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Barker, Jr. and Harold Thomas Barker and son-in-law Bruce Smith. All services private with burial at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, Jessamine Co. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to the Leukemia Foundation or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2020.
