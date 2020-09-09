1/1
Betty TEATER
1943 - 2020
76, wife of Andrew Teater, went home to be with her heavenly father Thursday, September 3, 2020. Betty was born October 24, 1943 in Winchester, KY, to the late Eva and Sherman Caskey. Betty and Andrew were together for 58 ½ years. They had one son, Kevin Wayne Teater; one granddaughter, Mallory Nicole (Andrew) Mullins; and three great grandchildren, Brendon, Chloe and Natalie Mullins, of which she was very proud. Betty retired from Dillard’s Department Store after 40 years of service. I could not have asked God to pick me a better wife, mother and grandmother. Betty was a member of Broadway Christian Church and a member of The Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. A 1:00 pm service will be conducted by Craig Yates and Charles Delaney Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
SEP
10
Service
01:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
SEP
10
Burial
Lexington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St.
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
