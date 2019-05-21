TURNER Betty, 86, daughter of the late Cletis and Tenie Mabry, passed away May 19, 2019 in Lexington, KY. She is survived by three children, Judy (Rollie) Jennings, Linda (Jim) Marcum, and Bob Porter; three grandchildren, Robbie Hart, Brad Porter and Bobby Porter, and numerous great grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Bender, Toby McDonald and June McDaniel and one brother, Gene Mabry. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22 from 6-8pm at Milward Southland Drive. Services will be on Thursday, May 23 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens on Harrodsburg Road. There will be a reception following the burial at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Becky Weatherford and Marsha Hart for their assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary