WEST Betty, nurse, loving wife, and mother of 3 went to sleep in the Lord on May 16 th , 2020. She was born Betty Carolyn Turner, one of 6 siblings in St. Clairsville, Ohio in 1932 and is survived by sisters Barbara Broadhead of Montevallo, Alabama and Shirley Ambrose of St. Clairsville, Ohio and her sons Wilk Otis West III of Pensacola, Florida, Robert Turner West, And Dr. John Wiseman West of Lexington, Kentucky, their wives and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Anna Turner, her brothers Robert Turner and Calvin Turner, and her sister Virginia Sickles. Betty loved her occupation as a nurse. She was trained at Wheeling Hospital in West Virginia graduating in 1953. After raising her 3 sons she went back to work as a nurse full time at Central Baptist Hospital where she flourished in the newborn nursery. She was well respected there garnering many awards and accolades throughout over 34 years and retired from Central Baptist at age 81. Betty loved animals, hand feeding baby birds, rabbits, and other creatures in need. She lately was active in the capture and neutering of wild cats. Betty was a steadfast member of Centenary United Methodist Church for almost 60 years. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington from 5:00 to 7:00 Friday evening May 22, 2020. A family service will be held Saturday at Kerr Brothers. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to the Woodford County Humane Society.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2020.
