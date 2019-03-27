|
Betty Jean Blakeman Williams of Lexington, born October 8, 1952 in Nicholasville, passed away on March 25, 2019 at University of Kentucky Hospital Lexington with family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Christine Lowry Blakeman. Betty was a graduate of Jessamine County High School in Nicholasville, KY, a former IBM employee, and a member of Broadway Christian Church. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by stepfather, Arville Hayes, three brothers, Paul, Jerry, John Blakeman, nephew, Jerry (Spanky)Blakeman, Jr. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard T. Williams, Lexington, daughter, Tina McCollum, Lexington, sons, Steven McCollum, Lancaster, Keith (Carrie Humble) McCollum, Lexington, Kevin McCollum, Lexington, stepson, Michael T. Williams, Carlisle, sister, Kathy (Gary) Sparks, Lancaster, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, by Bro. Ernie Perry, at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens Chapel, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Center, 800 Rose Street Lexington, KY 40536.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
