SKINNER Betty Wills Jacoby CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. 7 April 1925 31 July 2020 Death is a natural part of life though we celebrate it differently from birth. Betty Skinner had the warmth of her youngest daughter, Virginia C. Fowler's hand, to hold as she transitioned. And the comfort of family members who preceded her. As with many women Betty's age higher education was not a choice but she worked as hard as she could to see that Ginney, as she was called, attended and graduated from college. Betty was especially proud that Ginney earned her Ph.D and would brag to all who would listen. Betty had a love of her family and collected all the knowledge about them that she could. She enjoyed sharing her stories with her six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Betty and her second husband Albert Skinner moved to Blacksburg to be closer to and cared for by Ginney, her only surviving daughter. Her oldest daughter, Diana Roane had passed as had her brother Harlan and sister Charline Jacoby. Her younger sister Georgianna Jacoby is not well and lives in Waxahachie Texas with family. There is the thought that death is the end but there can never be an end where love has been sown. The seeds of love have been carried by the birds and the wind and the rain to settle in the embrace of soil. Some seeds grow and some will turn and turn until they become stones of value to those who find them. Some are diamonds and some are rocks but all keep returning to the love that was put next to them as they began their rest. We are birthed with our mothers but we only have the comfort loneliness brings as she transitions. Visitation on Wednesday 5 August 5:00 7:00 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Virginia. Graveside services will be 7 August at 11:00am in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Lexington, Kentucky at the Jacoby Memorial. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.



