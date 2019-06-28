Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fender Funeral Directors
1593 Russell Cave Rd.
Lexington, KY 40505
(859) 293-0157
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Smithers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Yates Smithers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Yates Smithers Obituary
departed this life Monday June 24,2019, in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William T. and Annabelle (Harris) Yates, and was born in Lexington, Kentucky, September 15,1936. She was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church where she served as the church Historian. She was loved by many and cherished by all who knew her. She retired as an LPN from Taylor Manor Nursing in Versailles, KY. She was a fantastic cook, baker, seamstress, an published author, the family historian, a committed an devoted Kentucky Wildcat fan and a member of the Red Hat Society. She leaves to mourn her passing five sons, Thomas Smithers Jr., Michael Smithers, Calvin(Katrina) Smithers, Antoine Smithers, Stephen(Willette) Smithers and God Daughter Annette Mundy McCullough and countless nieces ,nephews, grandchildren , and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Thomas E. Smithers Sr., daughter, Debra Smithers Sandifer, and grandson Yullin L Sandifer, nine brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Saturday Jun 29 from 9-11 am with the funeral following at Bethsaida Baptist Church. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now