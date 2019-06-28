departed this life Monday June 24,2019, in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William T. and Annabelle (Harris) Yates, and was born in Lexington, Kentucky, September 15,1936. She was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church where she served as the church Historian. She was loved by many and cherished by all who knew her. She retired as an LPN from Taylor Manor Nursing in Versailles, KY. She was a fantastic cook, baker, seamstress, an published author, the family historian, a committed an devoted Kentucky Wildcat fan and a member of the Red Hat Society. She leaves to mourn her passing five sons, Thomas Smithers Jr., Michael Smithers, Calvin(Katrina) Smithers, Antoine Smithers, Stephen(Willette) Smithers and God Daughter Annette Mundy McCullough and countless nieces ,nephews, grandchildren , and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Thomas E. Smithers Sr., daughter, Debra Smithers Sandifer, and grandson Yullin L Sandifer, nine brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Saturday Jun 29 from 9-11 am with the funeral following at Bethsaida Baptist Church. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 28, 2019