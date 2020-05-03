Bettye Jean Taylor Simpson
SIMPSON Bettye Jean Taylor, 80, of Lexington, KY departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Lexington, the daughter of the late Smith West Taylor Jr. and Sadie Johnson Taylor. She was married for 56 years to Walter L. Simpson. In addition to her husband, survivors include three loving children, Marcus (Michelle) Simpson, Nashville, TN, Michele Simpson Baker and Meredith (RanNetta) Simpson of Lexington. Grandchildren, Morgan and Miara Simpson, Nashville, TN and Amaya (Rain) Simpson of Lexington, three "closer than ever" sisters, Tava (Phillip) Clay, JoEllen (Larry) Jones and Carol Cunningham, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Contact the family at 859-293-2493. Private services by Smith & Smith F.H.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
