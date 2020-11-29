Beulah "Della" Erwin
August 26, 1932 - November 21, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Beulah "Della" Erwin, 88, passed away early Saturday, November 21, 2020. Della was born August 26, 1932 to the late Robert and Verna (Smith) McQueen in West Harrison, Indiana. Most of Della's work life was in the medical administrative field before her retirement from Central Baptist Hospital in the late 90's. She was an avid UK basketball fan and ticket holder until her mobility made game attendance difficult. She and her late husband, William Erwin, Jr., were founding members of Anchor Baptist Church. No activity, however, gave "Grandma" and "Gigi" more joy than time spent with family, especially with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Della is survived by her daughter, Beverly Geis Huston; son, Wes Lanter; grandchildren, Lauren (Jacob Gonzalez) Huston, Mackenzie Huston, and Noah Lanter; great-grandchildren, Milo and Maxine Gonzalez; stepsons, William (Sandy) Erwin, III and Tom Erwin; stepdaughter, Lisa Erwin; brother, Norman (Michele) McQueen; sisters, Doris Niccum, Lois Oxley, Virginia McQueen, Marilyn McQueen, and Janet (Gary) Barnett, sisters-in-law, Betty McQueen and Lois McQueen, as well as several step grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Della is also survived by Johnny Huston, who she always considered a "son." In addition to her parents and husband William Erwin, Jr., Della was predeceased by husbands Harry Geis and James Lanter; son, Harry Geis, Jr. and brothers, Harold, Carlisle, and Loren McQueen. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Della's service, which due to the pandemic, will be for family only. A ceremony celebrating Della's life will commence at a future date. Memorial contributions in Della's name may be directed to Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, 40514 or Shriners Children's Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/lexington
To share a remembrance of Della or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
