1/1
Beulah "Della" Erwin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah "Della" Erwin
August 26, 1932 - November 21, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Beulah "Della" Erwin, 88, passed away early Saturday, November 21, 2020. Della was born August 26, 1932 to the late Robert and Verna (Smith) McQueen in West Harrison, Indiana. Most of Della's work life was in the medical administrative field before her retirement from Central Baptist Hospital in the late 90's. She was an avid UK basketball fan and ticket holder until her mobility made game attendance difficult. She and her late husband, William Erwin, Jr., were founding members of Anchor Baptist Church. No activity, however, gave "Grandma" and "Gigi" more joy than time spent with family, especially with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Della is survived by her daughter, Beverly Geis Huston; son, Wes Lanter; grandchildren, Lauren (Jacob Gonzalez) Huston, Mackenzie Huston, and Noah Lanter; great-grandchildren, Milo and Maxine Gonzalez; stepsons, William (Sandy) Erwin, III and Tom Erwin; stepdaughter, Lisa Erwin; brother, Norman (Michele) McQueen; sisters, Doris Niccum, Lois Oxley, Virginia McQueen, Marilyn McQueen, and Janet (Gary) Barnett, sisters-in-law, Betty McQueen and Lois McQueen, as well as several step grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Della is also survived by Johnny Huston, who she always considered a "son." In addition to her parents and husband William Erwin, Jr., Della was predeceased by husbands Harry Geis and James Lanter; son, Harry Geis, Jr. and brothers, Harold, Carlisle, and Loren McQueen. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Della's service, which due to the pandemic, will be for family only. A ceremony celebrating Della's life will commence at a future date. Memorial contributions in Della's name may be directed to Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, 40514 or Shriners Children's Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/lexington. To share a remembrance of Della or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved