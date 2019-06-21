Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
606-845-2231
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg
150 W. Water Street
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Little


1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Beulah Little Obituary
94, died Wed. Funeral 1PM Sat. Visit 12-1PM Sat. www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.